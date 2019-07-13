Finance Minister Strikes At Tema Port

FTwenty customs serving at the Tema Port have reportedly been transferred.

That was after it was discovered upon an ‘unannounced’ visit by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to the Meridian Ports Services (MPS), the company handling containers at the Tema Port that the 20 officers had continued to perform poorly.

During the visit on Thursday, the Finance Minister who was accompanied by the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, interacted with port officers.

The customs officers were reportedly put on immediate transfer for what sources are describing as “continued” non-performance.

Recent report by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) revealed that the Tema Port battled in the first quarter of this year to meet its revenue target.

That, according to GRA, was due to challenges in implementing new tax reforms and “high rate of smuggling.”

Revenue targets

However, the Finance Minister expressed optimism that the revenue target of GH¢57.7 billion for the 2019 revenue year will be met despite the challenges.

In the first quarter (January-April) the revenue agencies managed to mobilize about GH¢10 billion which was GH¢2 billion short of the GH¢12 billion target.

Ghana’s ports have played critical roles in raising revenue for the country.

However, any shortfalls turn to affect the national revenue targets.

BY Melvin Tarlue