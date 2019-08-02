20 PWDs Get Sponsorship in Technical, Vocational Training

Twenty Persons with Disability (PWDs) who could not afford tuition at the St. Theresa Technical and Vocational Institute have graduated successfully after the MTN Foundation Ghana sponsored their entire training.

The sponsorship package which included tuition, examination fee, feeding, uniforms, equipment and all other needs of the beneficiaries for the entire three-year (2017 – 2019) education in dressmaking, tailoring, weaving, electronics, electricals, ICT Computer hardware, leather-works and general rinting.

The 20 who formed part of 45 other graduates of the Institute located in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, also benefited from start-up equipment like sewing machines, HP printer, electrical and electronic tools, leather and materials among others.

The school was established on April, 29, 1989 by one Rev. Fr. Angelo Confalonieri, a Combonian missionary from Italy. The non-profiting institution depends on the Catholic Diocese of Keta-Akatsi to train Physically Challenged Persons and now, inclusive students.

Speaking at the 28th graduation

ceremony and exhibition on the theme, “Equipping our youth with skills, a path way to holistic development of our society,” the Education Advisor of the MTN Foundation, Ebenezer Terkpeh said the scholarship worth GH¢ 32,666 per year was to inspire the vulnerable in society who deserve equal opportunities to also reach their dreams.

He said “indeed, our association with this school should not come as a surprise because the students here exhibit some of the values that MTN stands for. Our can do spirit comes in handy for we all know that our friends here had to overcome many challenges to be here today.”

He added that “in all the Foundation has invested in 145 major projects with about 80 in education. We have provided scholarships for more than a thousand people.”

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison praised the management of the school and MTN Ghana Foundation for complementing government’s initiatives towards transforming lives of PWDs. She urged PWDs and their care givers to take advantage of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) initiative.

From Fred Duodu, Akatsi (k.duodu@yahoo.com)