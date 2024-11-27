20,000-Seat Trade Fair Convention Centre Will Transform Creative Arts Sector – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the construction of a 20,000-seater Ghana Trade Fair Convention Centre is on track to revolutionize the creative arts and tourism sectors.

During a working visit to the project site, he expressed confidence that the facility would be ready for commissioning in September 2025.

Describing the project as a game-changer, Dr. Bawumia stated in a Facebook post on November 25 that the state-of-the-art convention centre would serve as Ghana’s premier venue for entertainment, conferences, exhibitions, and conventions.

He emphasized its potential to elevate Ghana’s global appeal as a destination for major events.

“I was very impressed by the extent of work, and with firm assurances by the contractors to complete it in eight months, I look forward to commissioning this project in September, by the grace of God,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The Vice President highlighted the need for a facility of this magnitude, noting that the largest entertainment venue in Ghana currently accommodates fewer than 3,000 people.

He explained that this limitation has hindered the creative arts sector, driving up ticket prices and reducing demand for live shows.

“When you look at Ghana today, the largest auditorium that people tend to pay to play in is less than 3,000. If an artist has to play in such a venue, they have to charge much higher prices to cover costs. This reduces demand and limits revenues, stifling growth in the sector,” Dr. Bawumia said.

The $200 million Trade Fair redevelopment project, which includes the convention centre, forms part of broader efforts to modernize Ghana’s infrastructure and support key industries.

Dr. Bawumia expressed optimism that the facility would boost economic activity, create jobs, and enhance the global competitiveness of Ghana’s creative and tourism sectors.

If completed as planned, the convention centre will not only address long-standing challenges in the arts and entertainment industry but also provide a world-class venue capable of hosting international events.