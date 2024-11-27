Bawumia Outdoors Electric Buses For Metro Mass

In a historic event, the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, and the Vice-President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the first batch of electric buses for Metro Mass Transit Limited, marking a significant milestone in the country’s journey towards a sustainable transportation system.

The ceremony, held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at Adenta, Accra was attended by dignitaries, including Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and stakeholders in the transport industry.

Revolutionizing Public Transport

The introduction of electric buses is expected to revolutionize public transportation in Ghana, providing a cleaner, efficient, and cost-effective alternative to traditional diesel-powered buses.

The new buses will not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also lower operational costs, making public transportation more affordable for citizens.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating that it is a proactive step towards creating a sustainable future for Ghana.

Key Features of the Electric Buses

The electric buses are equipped with advanced technology, including an electronic ticketing system, known as Tap n’ Go, which will help reduce revenue leakages and modernize bus services.

The buses will also be equipped with GPS tracking systems, ensuring the safety and security of passengers. Additionally, the electric buses will be maintained through a specialized unit that will provide technical support, driver training, and maintenance services.

Government’s Commitment to Sustainability

The commissioning of electric buses is a testament to the government’s commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

The National Electric Vehicle Policy, launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2023, aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in Ghana.

The policy has ushered in a new era of innovation, driving the gradual decarbonization of the transport sector.

Benefits to Citizens

The introduction of electric buses is expected to have a positive impact on citizens, providing affordable and efficient transportation.

The reduced operational costs will enable Metro Mass Transit Limited to enhance services, lower transport fares, and invest in fleet renewal and expansion efforts.

The electric buses will also create new job opportunities in the maintenance and operation of the vehicles.

Challenges and Future Plans

While the benefits of electric buses are significant, there are challenges ahead.

The success of this initiative relies heavily on robust and continuous maintenance.

The government has assured that it will partner with educational institutions to train the needed workforce and provide specialized training in the maintenance and operation of electric vehicles.

BY Daniel Bampoe