EC, GJA To Address Media Accreditation Concerns For Collation Centres

The Electoral Commission (EC) has responded to concerns raised by media partners regarding the quotas granted for accreditation to collation centres.

In a statement issued on November 27, 2024, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman, Operations, acknowledged the concerns and assured that the Commission is engaging with the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) to resolve the issue.

The EC’s decision to open up all its Constituency, Regional, and National Collation Centres to the media is a testament to its commitment to transparency and fairness.

However, the Commission has also implemented quotas to ensure an orderly and peaceful process at the collation centres.

The media accreditation issue is not the only challenge the EC has faced in recent times.

The Commission said it has been working tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe