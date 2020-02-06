2020 Independence Parade Slated For Kumasi

The Chairman of the Planning Committee for the 63rd Independence anniversary celebration, Laud Commey, has announced that this year’s celebration will be held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

“I am sure you would recall that two years ago, the President of the Republic decided that the independence anniversary celebrations will not only be held at the Independence Square in Accra but then from time to time it will rotate through the various regions so that the regional capitals will have a feel of the celebrations of Ghana’s independence.

“And so, it started from Tamale and the President has directed that this year the Ashanti Region should be honoured with this very important celebration on the nation’s calendar,” Mr. Commey said.

He revealed this at a press briefing to outline the itinerary for this year’s celebration and also unveil the official logo for the celebration.

The March 6 event will be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to mark 63 years since Ghana attained independence.

This will be the second time the Independence Day celebration will be held outside Accra after it was held in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital, in 2019.

President Akufo-Addo, in his State of the Nation Address in February 2019, announced in Parliament that for the first time in the history of Ghana the Independence Day celebrations would be held outside Accra, specifically in Tamale to reinforce peace and unity in Dagbon.

This year, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, His Excellency Keith Christopher Rowley, will be the special guest of honour for the celebration, while the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other dignitaries will also grace the occasion.

The parade will also involve personnel from the security agencies, schoolchildren and other notable organizations.

The theme for this year’s celebration is: “Consolidating Our Gains”.

Source: Starrfmonline