Evil Plot Against Education Minister Backfires

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

A video designed to cause disaffection among teachers for Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, aka Napo, has backfired.

The fake video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, is being shared by opponents of the Free SHS, who are bent on frustrating the minister in his effort to transform the educational sector.

The minister was not happy yesterday when his attention was drawn to the video which has been designed to make it look like he belittled the intelligence of hard-working teachers in the country.

“Please disregard the doctored video; it is totally false!” he said in Kumasi yesterday.

He said the NPP government assumed power when entry requirements to colleges of education were lower than that of universities and the government has worked hard to bring hope to students in teacher training institutions.

“The colleges of education, which is a tertiary institution like university, required four passes for entry, whilst the universities required six passes then,” Napo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, said.

He explained that “to stop that unfortunate impression that if you go to teacher training college, you are a drop out from university, government has increased the entry requirements to six passes to match universities.”

“Colleges of education duration were two years but almost invariably everyone who completed a college of education sought to do a top up to a degree level, which caused more inconveniences and financial distress on the students.

“Now, graduates from colleges of education hold degrees just like universities and so the days that they had to do a top up after graduating with a diploma certificate are no more. This is all that I said verbatim on Kessben FM,” he said.

He added “where did I insult teachers in this aforementioned statement?” Napo, who looked surprised, asked.

He asked again, “How can I insult teachers, who are the main pillars for the transformation of our educational sector?” and cautioned those behind the wicked lies to stop because according to him “they will fail.”

“The NPP government has come out with these positive policies and programmes to better the lives of teachers so how can I turn around and insult teachers. They doctored the video and they have been exposed,” the minister remarked.

Still highlighting the positive impact of NPP government in the lives of teachers, he said, “Now with just four years, teacher trainees leave school with a degree. I say it again; no political party loves and respects teachers more than the NPP”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi