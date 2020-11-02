2020 Presidential Elections: Samini Endorses Nana

Samini

Ghanaian dancehall maestro, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known in entertainment circles as Samini, has thrown his weight behind President Nana Akufo-Addo, as Ghana heads to the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The ‘My Own’ and ‘Forever’ singer in a tweet on Monday, November 2, 2020, to endorse the candidacy of President Akufo-Addo for the upcoming polls.

According to him, he will vote for Mr Akufo-Addo come December 7.

He wrote on Twitter: “These are challenging times for the world. My Voice, My Vote will support Leadership that has empathy and serves to create a hopeful future for the next generation.”

These are challenging times for the world. My Voice, My Vote will support Leadership that has empathy and serves to create a hopeful future for the next generation #kpoyaka pic.twitter.com/hCHZsaN8aH — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 2, 2020

This is the second biggest celebrity endorsement President Akufo-Addo has enjoyed this year ahead of the elections.

Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, a few weeks ago, declared his unflinching support for the Ghanaian President whom many describe as a visionary leader.

By Melvin Tarlue