2021 Panafest/ Emancipation Begins With Wreath Laying Ceremony

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Pan African Historical Theatre Festival (PANAFEST), have finally begun the 2021 celebrations.

The lined up multiple events which begun on Monday 26th July 2021 is scheduled to end on August 1, 2021. This year’s celebration is on the theme: ‘Securing the African Family: Our Health, Our Wealth Our Soul.’

According to the Chairperson for the PANAFEST Foundation, Prof. Esi Sutherland-Addy, the even is bent on honoring heroes like Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Dr. Edward Burghart Du Bois, Dr. George Padmore and other great ancestors who have built on the Pan-African ideals and to rise above and beyond the shadows of slavery and celebrate the African spirit of resilience.

Series of activities for the Panafest/emancipation celebrations include community events such as wreath laying ceremonies in Accra, a Pan African Arts Market (Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park) and Creative Explosion: African World Artists at the National Theatre in Accra.

The 2021 Panifest / Emancipation on Monday begun with wreath laying ceremony at the following venues, W.E.B. Du Bois Centre, George Padmore Research Library and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

Today Tuesday, July 27, 2021, also saw the return journey & akwaaba ceremony from Cape Coast Castle’s Door of Return to Elmina Castle forecourt, opening ceremony for colloquium at the University of Cape Coast, opening of bazaar / expo and evening performance at the Centre for National Culture, Cape Coast.

BY Annie Wharton Savage.