President receives petition to remove Chief Justice

The Office of the President has stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo has commenced the appropriate processes for the removal of Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

The Presidency made this known in response to a petition from the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA).

A letter sent to ASEPA from the Office of the President, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, said the President commenced the processes in accordance with Article 146 (6) of the 1992 Constitution.

The Chief Justice has been accused by a lawyer of taking a $5 million bribe.

Below is the full statement from the presidency

By Melvin Tarlue