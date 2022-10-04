2022 Edition Of ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ Launched

Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD)

This year’s edition of the annual music and fashion event dubbed ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ has been officially launched at a colourful ceremony held at the premises of The Lotte, Cantonments in Accra.

The event, which is under the theme: “The Green Edition”, is expected to attract prominent personalities, fashion designers, musicians, movie icons, stakeholders in the creative industry and members of the business community.

The launch ceremony witnessed live musical performances from some selected artistes including Edem, who performed some of his hit songs to entertain guests at the event.

Organised by Kofi Okyere Darko’s (KOD) Nineteen57, this year’s event, which is the 10th edition, will take place on Sunday, November 20, at The Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The celebrity fashion show will feature designs from KOD’s Nineteen57 clothing line and other talented young designers from Ghana and some selected African countries.

Grammy Award nominee, Rocky Dawuni and real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) were among the notable personalities who graced the ceremony at the premises of The Lotte, Cantonments.

The last edition of ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’, held in 2021, was themed, “The Masquerade”, to promote the wearing of face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The event showcased a variety of designs from across the African continent and the African diaspora by acclaimed designers such as Senyo Foli, Katie O, Neyomi, MUDI, Jesu Segun, Nadrey Laurent, Pernia Couture, Nineteen57, Gloria Sarfo, and Attoh Andoh.