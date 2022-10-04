Under 40 Awards Honours Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, a multiple award-winning media practitioner and an accomplished entrepreneur, has been honoured at the 2022 edition of the annual Forty Under 40 Awards event held in Accra.

She was honoured in recognition of her excellent communication services under the category of Marketing and Communication Service.

The 2020 Forty under 40 Awards scheme announced its winners on Friday, September 25, at the plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

The awards ceremony, organised by Xodus Communications, aims at identifying and honouring a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age of 40, who are making impact in the industry they operate.

It also seeks to place emphasis on these individuals’ impeccable results through commitment to business growth, professional excellence and community service.

Nana Yaa dedicated her award to all those who have contributed to her journey of excellence in media and entrepreneurship, including her esteemed clients.

Her long and distinguished career in television started in 1999 with Fontonfrom TV.

The astute media professional is multi-talented, highly skilful, and for 21 years of her media career, has been passionate about using entrepreneurial approach to manage the brands in her care to achieve sustainable and profitable results.

During her media career, she supervised the set up, design and management of several TV stations, including all three Crystal TV channels, Multimedia Group’s Cine Afrik, 4kids and The Jesus Channel as well Joy Prime Channel, which she set up and managed until September 2019.

Nana Yaa continues in her media leadership and entrepreneurship stride through Industry Consultancy. Nana Yaa’s journey in entrepreneurship started in 2007 and spans numerous business investments in fashion, marketing, FMCG, Telecom, etc.

She is the owner and CEO of the front line Business & Consulting firm, Elohay Group, which specialises in Marketing, PR, Branding & Advertising, Telecom, Trade, Manufacturing, Business Process Outsourcing, Design and Management of Media Platforms, Real Estate and Events Management.

The company has also successfully rolled out many PR, Advertising & Marketing Campaigns to local and multinational businesses.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong holds a BSc. Business Administration Degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Chartered Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing from CIM UK and an MBA International Trade from Anhalt University, Germany, and GTUC, Ghana. Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong is currently pursuing LLB Laws Degree.