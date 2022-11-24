2023 budget: Govt Outlines 7-Point Agenda To Restore Economy

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has outlined a seven-point agenda aimed at restoring macro-economic stability and accelerating the country’s economic transformation.

This agenda, according to him, is anchored on Aggressively mobilize domestic revenue; Streamline and rationalise expenditures; Boost local productive capacity; Promote and diversify exports.

He continued with Protecting the poor and vulnerable; Expand digital and climate-responsive physical infrastructure; and Implement structural and public sector reforms.

In order to ensure this agenda is realised, the Finance Minister said there are three critical imperatives which are successfully negotiating a strong IMF programme; coordinating an equitable debt operation programme; and attracting significant green investments.

He was optimistic that this will enable the nation to generate substantial revenue, create needed fiscal space for the provision of essential public services and facilitate the implementation of the PC-PEG programme to revitalise and transform the economy.

By Vincent Kubi