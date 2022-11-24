Akufo-Addo In Black Stars Camp In Qatar Ahead Of Portugal Game

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in Qatar to motivate Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars ahead of their match against Portugal later today, Thursday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament.

Akufo-Addo visited the team’s camp in Doha on Thursday morning ahead of the first match, which will kick off at 4pm local time.

He is expected to watch the game at the Stadium 974.

Black Stars are back at the World Cup after eight years and hope to make a huge impression.

The team’s target is to reach the semi-finals for the first time, having come very close 12 years ago in South Africa.

