Akufo-Addo Visits Black Stars In Qatar Ahead Of Portugal Opener

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Qatar to support the Black Stars as they face Portugal today, Thursday in the ongoing World Cup tournament.

Akufo-Addo visited the team’s camp in Doha on Thursday morning ahead of the first match, which will kick off at 4 pm local time.

He is expected to watch the game at Stadium 974.

Black Stars are back at the World Cup after eight years and hope to make a huge impression. The team’s target is to reach the semi-finals for the first time, having come very close 12 years ago in South Africa.