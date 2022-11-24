Bernice Ansah Headlines ‘National Believers All Night’

Celebrated gospel artiste, Bernice Ansah, is ready to thrill her fans at her upcoming concert dubbed, ‘National Believers All Night’ at the Strong Tower Chapel International (Ofankor Barrier Spot M), near Zen Filling Station in Accra.

Slated for December 2, the event is an annual prayer and gospel musical event being organised to thank God for the mercies and kindness He continues to shower on Ghana.

It has renowned gospel artiste and songwriter, Bernice Ansah as the headline act who is expected to lead a night of praise, powerful music and a ministration concert.

It is on the theme “Hour of Divine Intervention”.

The purpose of the event, BEATWAVES gathered, is to win souls for Christ and to extend the love of God to humanity, as well as provide the platform for Christians to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with God.

The list of all the artistes billed to perform at the event will be unveiled by the close of the week, the organisers told BEATWAVES.

The organisers promised that gospel music lovers who will grace this year’s event will be treated to some good and danceable songs.

Some religious leaders such as Elder Seth Ackam, Rev. Dr. Hayford Adjei, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Bishop P.K. Sackey, Rev. Dr. Paul K. Vitashie, among others have been invited to grace the event.

President Akufo-Addo and former president John Mahama as well as political figures have also been invited to grace the event, which will be streamed live on all the social media platforms.

Bernice, who is known for songs such as ‘Gbenze Gbenze’, ‘Immigration Na Ye Tight’ and ‘You Deserve All The Glory’, entreated all Ghanaians to attend the gate-free event in their numbers to support the work of God and the gospel ministry.

The organisers encouraged patrons to attend the concert in their numbers because the night holds unlimited blessings for them.

By George Clifford Owusu