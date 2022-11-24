Nathaniel Attoh Honoured

Nathaniel Attoh

Renowned broadcaster, Nathaniel Attoh, was given a special award for his contribution to Ghana’s entertainment industry at the 2022 edition of the ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ event held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event, which was organised by Nineteen57, aimed at drawing attention to sustainable solutions for development.

Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Sam Attah-Mensah (Sammens), hailed Mr. Attoh for playing an instrumental role in promoting the event since its inception.

“He (Nathaniel Attoh) has been supportive of this industry at large and this programme in particular. He has been on the front lines, carrying the message, and energising us on such occasions,” he stated.

Other special honours were given to former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and real estate mogul, Kwame Bediako.

Themed ‘The Green Edition’, this year’s event was geared toward creating awareness of the environment and sustainable fashion.

Various fashion brands had their works showcased by models on the runway.

A number of artistes including MzVee, Eno Barony, Victor AD, Empress Gifty, Lasmid, Abiana, Epixode, Shatta Wale, and Kuami Eugene performed at the event.