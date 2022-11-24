African Legends Night Marks 10 Years With Music Museum, Others

Abrantie Amakye Dede

In marking 10 years of African Legends Night, Global Media Alliance (GMA) has announced five new initiatives to celebrate this year’s concert ahead of the main show slated for December 2 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Curation of African Legends Digital Music Museum and the African Legends Hall of Fame are two key initiatives amongst the additions which according to Global Media Alliance, the event organisers, will institutionalise the recognition and celebration of African artistes and their music alongside the concert – African Legends Night.

The others include Legends Music Show, Legends Music Celebrations and Legends Music Playlist.

GMA said the Legends Music Museum is an interactive digital music museum that will catalogue the key information about all the African music legends that have performed at African Legends Night since the establishment of the event 10 years ago.

The music museum will be hosted on African Legends Night website (www.africanlegendsnight.com) and also exhibited at the main concert on December 2.

GMA added that Legends Music Show is an on-air TV magazine show on eTV Ghana showcasing past concerts, music interviews, artiste music videos and giving exclusive news about African Legends Night.

GMA mentioned that Legends Music Celebrations is also a four-hour radio playlist show on Happy FM dedicated to all artistes who have performed on African Legends Night, and Legends Digital Music Playlist, a specially curated music playlist in collaboration with streaming platform – Boomplay which is dedicated to African Legends Nights musicians.

The Legends Hall of Fame is also an annual induction list of all legendary musicians who have performed at African Legends Night.

Over the ten-year period, African Legends Night has witnessed over 20 headliners from a number of African countries such as Ghana, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, DR Congo, Namibia, South Africa among others.

Since its inception, the event has celebrated music legends on the African continent including the late Hugh Masekela, Daddy Lumba, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Kojo Antwi, Femi Kuti, Amakye Dede, Kanda Bongoman, Awilo Longomba, George Darko, Ofie Kudjo, Freddie Meiway, Ben Brako, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Samini, Nana Tuffuor, Akosua Adjepong, Amandzeba, 2Face Idibia, Aka Blay among others.