2023 Science, Maths Quiz Launched

Dr. Eric Nkansah

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, has advised parents to encourage their wards to choose Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) related courses.

He said equipping children and future generations with STEM related knowledge and skills are crucial for the country’s economic transformation.

Dr. Nkansah made the remarks during a speech delivered at the 30th anniversary launch of the National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) on Tuesday in Accra.

“We are currently experiencing the fourth industrial revolution, which emphasises on technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, 3D and 4D printing, and coding as its core elements,” he added.

Dr. Nkansah stated that, one of the key priority areas of government in education now, is to equip learners with the 21st century skills required to participate fully in the fourth industrial revolution.

This has necessitated the implementation of key programmes and policies to promote the study of STEM right from the basic through to the senior high school.

He further explained that, the GES has taken over and operationalised five out of the ten specially built STEM second cycle schools.

These include the Abomosu STEM School, Bosomtwe STEM School, Bosomtwe Girls STEM School, Awaso STEM School and Asempa STEM School.

He said each of the schools has been equipped with 12 laboratories, among others to provide a secure and conducive learning environment for STEM education.

“I hope you encourage your children and younger siblings who desire to study STEM to choose these specially built STEM schools during the school placement exercise that is currently going on across the country,” he said.

Dr. Nkansah said in preparing the workforce to meet the future demands for skilled STEM workers, and enhance economic prosperity, government has introduced the pre-engineering programme for non-science senior high school students who desire to pursue engineering at the tertiary level.

He also advised non-science students to grab the opportunity by pursing STEM courses to become engineers after completing the senior high school.

Doing so, he said, will increase the number of students choosing STEM subjects and ultimately create a critical mass of skilled and competent workforce armed with critical thinking, creativity, problem solving, and communication skills to drive the socio-economic transformation.

This year’s NMSQ would begin on October 6, 2023, with a total of 146 senior high schools competing for the coveted title, and climax with the grand finale on October 24, 2023 at the National Theatre.

The Founder and Chairman of Primetime Limited, Dr. Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, said, “Over the past three decades, the NSMQ has evolved from its humble beginning into a powerful platform that has significantly impacted the future of countless young minds. This enduring legacy has not only enriched the educational landscape but has also played a pivotal role in nurturing the intellectual potential of our youth.”

By Nafisatu Abdul Razak & Agyeiwaa Magdalene Sarpong