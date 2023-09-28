Eastern Corridor Alan Group Declares For Bawumia

Alan Kyerematen

Campaign Coordinators for Alan Kyerematen in the Eastern Corridor yesterday officially abandoned their man to join the Mahamudu Bawumia train.

Addressing the media yesterday in Yendi, the Chairman for the Campaign Coordinators, Abdul Karim Hussein, who spoke on behalf of Campaign Coordinators for Alan in the Eastern Corridor of Northern Region, Coordinators Caucus, some Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, including some Youth and Women Organisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are all delegates for the November 4 primaries, as well as others who worked very hard for Mr. Alan Kyerematen to become the flagbearer in next year elections, lamented about how after working hard for Alan, he abandoned them the way he did.

“Gentlemen of the press, Our plan has been to surprise our party leaders in the municipality with an unexpected figures for Mr. Alan in the Eastern Corridor, so that our party leaders would appreciate us, respect us, value our contributions in the party, and learn from their mistakes that led to some of us not belonging to the DMB campaign trail,” he said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, in spite of all these sacrifices and hard work for Mr. Alan Kyerematen, he abandoned us to announce his resignation from our party to contest as an independent candidate. We were indeed very shocked for Alan’s failure to consider consulting or approach us to solicit our views as his men and women on the ground. This, we describe as very unfortunate, disrespectful, and damaging,” he said.

“For and on behalf of my colleagues, Alan Kyerematen Coordinators and Polling Station Executive officers in the Yendi and all other constituencies in the Eastern Corridor, we declare our total support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with immediate effect.

“We are bringing down all the banners and posters of Alan Kyerematen and replace it with that of Vice President Dr. Bawumia. We follow the symbol and the constitution of NPP and not any individual, so we say bye-bye to Mr. Alan Kyerematen,” he stated.

He recalled the role played by the leadership of CLUB 824, an independent Pro-Bawumia volunteer campaign team based in Dagbon, “who first approached us after the Special Delegates’ Congress to solicit for our support to join the DMB campaign wagon.”

“Let me also mention that, the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC in the person of Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria also played a significant role in soliciting for our support towards the DMB cause. Upon broader consultations with our following in all the Electoral Areas and Polling Stations, today we are for His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “we didn’t just accept their request because Alan abandoned us, but for the obvious reasons that the Vice President has distinguished himself in no small measure in the party, and to our dear nation Ghana, and also the only candidate among others who has a vision attracted to the people of this country.”

He assured the Vice President about the Regional and Constituency Executives and Duty Bearers of Yendi Municipality, and of course to the leaders of Club 824, that “we have come all out with readiness to work harder than we did before, so that His Excellency Dr. Bawumia will lead the Party to break the ‘8’ in next years’ general elections.”

By A.R. Gomda