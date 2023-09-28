Prophet Atarah Wins GMAEurope Music Video Award

Prophet Atarah

Dynamic Ghanaian gospel musician, Prophet Joseph Atarah has once again proven he is on a rising trajectory in his music career.

The gospel musician, who also doubles as a man of God, this year grabbed a coveted award at the Ghana Music Awards-Europe event held in France recently.

The Ghana Music Awards-Europe is largely a people’s choice awards scheme that seeks to champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry beyond the country’s borders.

At the ceremony held in France, the video of the ‘Woye Odo’ song, which featured Piesie Esther, won Best Music Video of the Year.

Speaking to the media on the feat chalked, Prophet Atarah expressed his appreciation to all those who voted for him.

He said such acknowledgement pushes him to do more and save lives through his ministry. Prophet Atarah also commended Piesie Esther for the collaboration and delivery on the song.

Additionally, he thanked Skyweb for directing and shooting the video which has won many awards over the period.

Since climbing onto the music scene in less than two years, the gospel musician has won numerous awards and nominations.

Prophet Atarah earlier in the year released ‘Adom Nyame’, and is preparing to release a new project.