Ali Jara, Kufuor, Others Honoured

Ali Jara

The second Africa edition of the annual Predecessors Awards 2023 has successfully been held.

It was a colourful evening with guests from various walks of life in attendance.

Thirty-three heroes from various African countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Liberia, among others were brought together to be celebrated and honoured.

These included people in the clergy, leadership, creative arts, hospitality, sports, and the media.

Addressing the guests and dignitaries present, the Founding President of Relevant Achievers Impacting Nations and of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide, Mr. Raphaelle Antwi, touched on three unique objectives of the Predecessors Awards Worldwide.

He said mentioned that on July 29, this year, twenty-one heroes from various countries in Europe were celebrated and honoured in the city of Strasbourg, France.

He revealed that on November 11, this year, twenty-five heroes in America will be awarded in Florida.

According to him, one of the primary objectives of the Predecessors Awards was to immortalise the legacies of heroes in society.

Therefore, all honorees have stories of their lives, successes, failures, and lessons written, published, and launched for them in their various countries.

Each of the honorees is also encouraged to take one project dear to their heart that would benefit society.

Ali Jara, one of Ghana’s best goalkeepers of all time, and Wilberforce Mfum, the phenomenal goal scorer known for shooting a ball to tear a net were honoured.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor received the Legend Category Award for his great leadership, and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford S. Bagbin was also honoured for his years of sterling leadership in Ghana’s Parliament.

The honorees included Professor E.K. Larbi, Erasmus Douglas Djarbeng Esq., Anick Basilia Santos, Rev. Dr. E.S.M. Markwei, Mr. Anthony Pile, Founder of Blueskies, Mr. George Prah, Nana Kingsley Mensah, Mrs. Mary Amoah Kuffour, Dr. Joseph K. Essibu, Ps. Francis Soska Forbes, Dr. Sameh Maurice Tawfik, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, Prince Mohamad Cheaib, Prof. Kofi Abraham, Habiba Atta Forson, Mr. Fred Thompson, Mr. Steven Williams, Amb. Dr. Abena Tay, Ms. Doris Abbey, among others.

Rev. Professor Samuel Adjepong won the Outstanding Personality of the Year award for his great impact in education and religion. And the late Evangelist Francis Akwasi Amoako was given the posthumous category award. His wife and son were present to receive the award on the hero’s behalf.