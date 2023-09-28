Black Sherif Headlines Afro Nation Nigeria 2023

Black Sherif

The organisers of Afro Nation Nigeria (ANN) concert have announced that popular Ghanaian rapper, Black Sherif, would perform as one of the concert’s headline acts on December 19 and 20, 2023.

The event’s scheduled headlining act, Black Sherif, will share the stage with other international talents who will dazzle music lovers with their diverse tunes.

He will be performing alongside renowned Nigerian artistes like Burna Boy, J Hus, Flavour, SeyiVibez, among others.

With his fusion of highlife, reggae, hip hop, and UK drill, Black Sherif has continued to grow in popularity since 2021 when he released his first single, “First Sermon.”

The fact that he is on the schedule is another evidence of his overwhelming influence on the music industry. His distinctive fusion of rap and afrobeat has found an audience everywhere and won him a devoted following.

Touted as the new global sensation by industry greats, Black Sherif is on a quest to put his sound and Ghana on the world map.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry, he has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country with his style of play.

The Afro Nation has established itself as one of the top African music events, drawing fans and music aficionados from all over the world. The first wave of the lineup has officially been released, which has heightened interest in this year’s event in Nigeria.

By George Clifford Owusu