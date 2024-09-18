2024 Election Is About Ideas Not Insults – Bawumia Tells NDC

Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized that the 2024 general election should focus on ideas and solutions to Ghana’s problems rather than personal attacks and insults.

Speaking at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region on Monday during his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia stressed that the election presents an opportunity for Ghanaians to choose between different visions for the country’s future.

“We must elevate the political discourse and focus on the issues that matter to Ghanaians,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“This election is about ideas, solutions, and progress, not insults and personal attacks.”

Dr. Bawumia’s message comes as a response to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s recent criticisms of his economic policies.

The NDC has accused Dr. Bawumia of mismanaging the economy, leading to high inflation and unemployment.

However, Dr. Bawumia has maintained that his government’s policies have laid a solid foundation for Ghana’s economic growth and development.

He has outlined a vision for Ghana’s future built on bold solutions, innovation, and effective governance.

On job creation for the youth, Dr. Bawumia promised to implement policies that would create opportunities for young Ghanaians to gain employment.

He highlighted his government’s plan to establish a “Youth Entrepreneurship Fund” to support start-ups and small businesses.

“We will also expand our flagship program, the ‘One District, One Factory’ initiative, to create more jobs in rural areas,” Dr. Bawumia added.

Regarding the economy, Dr. Bawumia assured Ghanaians that his next government would prioritize fiscal discipline, reduce borrowing, and increase revenue mobilization.

“We will also invest in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and technology to drive economic growth,” he said.

He urged all Ghanaians to vote for him in the coming election, promising to work tirelessly to address the country’s challenges.

“I am committed to building a brighter future for Ghana, and I ask for your support in this election,” he said.

The NPP’s campaign slogans, #Bawumia2024, #BawumiaMeansBusiness, #BoldSolutionsForOurFuture, and #ItIsPossible, reflect Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to a positive and forward-looking approach to politics.

