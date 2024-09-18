Mahama Goes Gaga, On Insults Spree

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in his quest to recapture power has thrown caution to the wind, embarking on insults.

Mahama while warning the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against attempting to cling on to power if they lose the 2024 general elections, also called the president a ‘fool’.

Former President John Mahama, who is desperate for power, when addressing a rally at Oyibi as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour, said, “Let us win this election, and the nincompoop says he will not hand over power; it is there that you will see the anger of Ghanaians”.

John Mahama’s comments seem to be a direct response to President Akufo-Addo’s earlier remarks that he wants to hand over power to an NPP-elected president.

The NDC chairman, Asiedu Nketiah, has also called on the NPP to transfer power peacefully in their interest if they lose the December 7 presidential election.

The NDC leaders who are playing with their member’s emotions have put in their minds that they have already won the election, hence charging the members to raise against the NPP if the NPP refuses to concede.

This is not the first time the NPP has faced criticism for its stance on power transfer.

Earlier, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, said the NPP had made a lot of achievements and has a good track record for winning the elections, prompting George Opare Addo, National Youth Organiser of the NDC, to caution against playing games with the NDC.

President Akufo-Addo has called on party members to work towards retaining power, emphasizing the party’s core values of democratic accountability, respect for human rights, and economic freedom.

-BY Daniel Bampoe