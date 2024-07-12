2024 KIC AgricTech Challenge Begins

The beneficiaries in a group picture

KIC has commenced the 2024 AgriTech Challenge Classic programme with orientation to onboard students across all 16 regions of the country from June to July 2024.

The AgriTech Challenge Classic is a seven-month annual training programme aimed at developing the interest and building the mindset of students and young graduates to ultimately drive systemic change in Ghana’s agriculture sector.

It provides the youth with the right exposure to the agriculture value chain, and networking opportunity to build as well as grow viable solutions to Ghana’s key agricultural challenges.

Through the AgriTech Challenge, more than 3,500 young people have been trained.

In partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, KIC is supporting young people with entrepreneurial capacity building to gain access to employment and work-readiness skills.

The 16 participating universities and colleges include University of Ghana (UG), Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU), Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Ho Technical University (HTU), Koforidua Technical University (KTU), University of Development Studies (UDS).

Others are SD Dombo University of Business & Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), and University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR, C. K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences; Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development; Damongo Agricultural College; Kwadaso Agricultural College; Ejura Agric College and Mechanization Center and Ohawu Agricultural College.

Speaking about the impact of KIC’s approach to youth employment and skills development, Executive Director for KIC, Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, said, “Through the AgriTech Challenge programme, KIC has trained many young people to unearth their entrepreneurial ideas. We are committed to providing capacity building to empower young people to develop innovations that transform the agricultural sector.”

The AgriTech programme involves coaching, market research, tours and trainings by industry experts.

Entrepreneurship Development Specialist for KIC, Ato Ulzen-Appiah, said, “Through this year’s challenge, we are looking forward to investing in the growth and development of young entrepreneurs to promote sustainable agricultural development.”

A Business Desk Report