GHA Requests Road Maintenance Funding Dialogue

Frema Osei Opare (middle) joined by Francis Asenso-Boakye, Ing. Collins B. Donkor and some GHA officials

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), Ing. Collins B. Donkor, has called for a national dialogue on sustainable funding models to address the fiscal challenges of road maintenance.

Ing. Donkor made the call when his outfit launched its 50th anniversary celebration in Accra under the theme, “Development and Maintenance of Quality Highways: Retrospect and Prospects.”

He said the authority was proud of its achievement in transforming a patchwork of roads into a cohesive network spanning over 15,000 kilometres and growing.

He attributed this feat to the dedication and expertise of the authority’s staff over the years.

“Looking forward, our focus must remain unwavering on innovation, safety, and sustainability. We must harness cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices to ensure our roads not only meet current needs but also preserve resources for future generations. This commitment necessitates robust investment in our human capital, providing continuous training, competitive conditions of service, and modern tools to empower our workforce,” he said.

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei-Opare, who delivered a speech on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, recognised the contribution of GHA to boosting Ghana’s economy, improving road safety, and enhancing the overall quality of life for citizens.

Madam Osei-Opare added that the Ghana Highway Authority has been pivotal to the realisation of the government’s unwavering commitment to enhance the infrastructure and connectivity of our country in a manner that befits its status on the global stage.

“This government, through the Ghana Highway Authority, has completed an impressive 12,000km of roads and incorporated six additional interchanges as compared to the 4,636 km of roads of our predecessors.

The government of Nana Akufo-Addo is also adding 10 new interchanges, which are at various stages of completion,” said Madam Osei-Opare.

Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, congratulated the GHA for achieving its 50-year milestone.

He added that this significant milestone has only been possible with the ingenuity, dedication, and hard work of all past and present employees of the Ghana Highway Authority.

He also acknowledged that the authority’s efforts have been pivotal in connecting communities, promoting economic growth, and enhancing the quality of life for millions of Ghanaians.

The minister further reiterated the government’s commitment to invest in road development and maintenance.

By Samuel Boadi