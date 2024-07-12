NPA Donates Quadruple GC-MS Equipment To GAEC

NPA and GAEC officials at the commissioning of the equipment

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has donated an Agilent Gas Chromatography Equipment with Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) to the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) to facilitate pharmaceutical, biological and forensic analysis.

The instrument procured with the support of the NPA through Authentix will be used at the organic chemistry laboratory of the National Nuclear Research Institute (NNRI) of GAEC.

It also affords laboratory analysts the opportunity to work with a user-friendly, high output, sensitive instrument with multiple detectors that can handle various products types thus improving timelines of analysis of pharmaceuticals, forensic, biological, industrial and other regulated products.

It will also facilitate the ability of all analysts to detect substandard and falsified medical products as well as unwholesome foods in a collective effort to protect public health.

The Chief Executive of NPA, Dr. Mustapha Abdul- Hamid, said the gesture by the Authority was to protect public health and wellbeing as well as to ensure quality of petroleum products in the country.

He indicated that his outfit would continue to support research activities to help protect public health and ensure the quality of not just petroleum product but also, support research institutions in all facets to help protect public lives and maintain a conducive and healthy environment for all.

He used the opportunity to commend the Quality Assurance Directorate of the NPA for their hard work in keeping the quality of the petroleum product in the country.

The Board Chairman of GAEC, Dr. Kwaku Aning, expressed appreciation to the NPA and Authentix for the kind gesture.

He said the new equipment would enhance the institute and the commission’s ability to perform timely and accurate biological, environmental and chemical residue analysis on a wide range of samples.

On his part, the Director General of GAEC, Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, assured GAEC’s commitment to using the research and development activities to further impact the mining and minerals exploration, human health and medicine, food and agriculture, petrochemical, and other sectors.

He also called for more support from the NPA in related equipment like a Fourier Transform Infra-red (FYIR) set up to make the laboratory fully functional.

A Business Desk Report