Napo’s ‘Sin’ According To NDC (1)

Today, we are on Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias Napo, who was introduced to teeming supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi last Tuesday as the running mate of the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The ceremony, which shook the foundations of the opposition political parties, especially the NDC and energised the rank and file of the NPP, is not the focus of social commentators, particularly those sympathetic towards the NDC.

What then is trending or has gained currency in the media space? Napo’s “sin” is that he had dared to rate the achievements of President Akufo-Addo above those of the first President of the Republic, Kwame Nkrumah. Prior to that, the opponents of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition have tagged Matthew Opoku Prempeh as arrogant and disrespectful. These negative remarks about Napo have apparently reached the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, hence his admonition to go into the adversarial arena of politics with the values from Manhyia.

These are respect, a listening ear, hard work, honesty and integrity. The Asantehene told the delegation led by President Akufo-Addo that accompanied Napo to Manhyia thus: “I have already counselled him indoors on the journey ahead”, but further echoed his advice to Napo.

These pieces of advice include the need to submit to the direction and authority of the flagbearer with humility and to also ensure that he does not give Dr. Bawumia a reason to regret his choice. Otumfuo came to the defence of Napo against the public’s perception that Napo is arrogant.

The Asantehene is said to have underscored that although he believes Napo is not arrogant, he should ensure that what people say about him does not become true. This where some elements including seasoned journalists like Kwesi Pratt and Malik Kweku Baako are latching on to say that his utterance about Kwame Nkrumah tends to buttress the public’s perception.

The criticisms from these two gentlemen, NDC leaders and CPP remnants who are threatening demonstrations are to be expected. However, like Godfred Yeboah Dame who said recently that, “I’ll flee from traps set for me” in reference to the audio recording presented to the court by Richard Jakpa, we believe that the tag of arrogance being put on Napo will not have effect as he too, will, “flee from the wicked, purveyors of falsehood, the traps” because sooner than later the truth and righteousness will prevail.

It is our considered view even at this stage that Kwame Nkrumah’s name cannot be removed from literature. Nonetheless, he remained one of the most autocratic leaders who trampled on the rights of some Ghanaians.

We do not think that those who want us to believe that Kwame Nkrumah was not God are enthused by our first President’s human rights and governance record. What is trending about Napo is just part of the rivalry between the UP tradition and the CPP. It is much ado about nothing as “this noise about Napo too shall pass.”

Now is the hour for the NPP after the Kumasi event to bond and carry their message of hope to the people. As we inch towards the crucial elections in December, this is not the time for supporters of the party and foot soldiers to be whining. The known complaint of “I have not benefited from the NPP” should stop now.