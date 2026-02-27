2026 SONA: Mahama Vows To Tighten Procurement Rules

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his government plans to bring legislation to Parliament to strengthen procurement procedures.

The initiative will also bring a legislation which will require parliamentary approval before any government asset or property is leased or sold.

President Mahama said move seeks to ban sole-source contracts except in exceptional cases.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address 2026, President Mahama stated, “We are bringing legislation to this house to tighten procurement processes by banning sole-sourcing contracts, except in exceptional cases.

We will also bring legislation to this house to make it mandatory to seek parliamentary approval before any government property is leased or sold, including land and state enterprises.

This will end waste, inflated contracts, projects, and chronic cost over-runs that have for too long drained the public purse.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke