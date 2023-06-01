20km Okaikwei North Road Project Starts Soon

The MCE and his team at the engagement

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly, Nii Boye Laryea, has disclosed that a 20 kilometre road construction is set to begin in the municipality in the next couple of weeks.

He was speaking at a community engagement between the Municipal Assembly and members of the Okaikwei North Municipality at the Gethsemane Presbyterian Church in Achimota, Accra.

According to the MCE, the roads in the municipality are in need of fixing, their construction having been suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that due to the complaints raised by the people of the area, government has given the go-ahead for resumption of work on the roads.

“This road construction began during the previous MCE’s time, but we weren’t able to finish because of COVID. But today government has called for the construction to begin again and documents needed have been prepared to allow for the construction to take place,” he explained.

He also stated that the construction of the roads will also lead to the changing of street names as there exist a number of prominent traditional figures who have contributed immensely to the community and as such, need to be recognised.

Mr. Laryea therefore encouraged members of the community to desist from engaging in conflicts with the contractors so as to allow for a peaceful construction of the roads.

Roads Engineer, Frederick Asare, also stated that the road construction will begin with a surface dressing which will be followed by the laying of crushed rocks.

“After that process is done, the asphalt will be laid to make it motorable,” he added.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi