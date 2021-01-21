22nd VGMA Calls For Entries

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), is calling for entries for this year’s edition of the awards.

According to the organisers, all musical works produced from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, are expected to be presented for consideration. There will be no manual submission of entries.

They added that entries can only be made via “our online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com and submission deadline is Monday, February 15, 2021.

Stakeholders can visit Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit www.ghanamusicawards.com for more information.

The awards ceremony is being organised by Charterhouse to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

In a statement issued in Accra, the organisers disclosed that this year marks the 22nd edition of the event which has over the years celebrated hardworking players in the music industry.

The full nomination list will be announced at the official launch of the event slated for March this year.

The official launch is expected to attract musicians, stakeholders in the music and copyright sectors, journalists and some selected members of the public.

VGMA seeks to recognise the songs that have kept music lovers dancing as well as award the artistes, producers, recording labels and other industry professionals whose tireless efforts in the face of adverse financial and logistical challenges have kept the entertainment industry vibrant.

The event is proudly sponsored by Vodafone and powered by Charterhouse.

By George Clifford Owusu