23 Grabbed At ‘Ganja’ Bases

Some of the suspects

AN UNANNOUNCED police swoop at some known ‘Wee’ also known as ‘Ganja’ smoking ghettos has led to the arrest of 23 suspects in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The successful swoop was conducted in communities such as Alabar, Inside Kumasi Abattoir (Mayanka), Ashtown, Atonsu Monaco and Aputuogya at 4pm on August 1, 2024.

According to a police report, which has been seen by the DAILY GUIDE, the police operation was intended to flush out illicit narcotic drug peddlers and users from the city.

The operation, the police disclosed, led to the arrest of 23 male and female suspects, including two teenagers Shaibu Sulley, 17 and Abdallah Mohammed, 19.

The other suspects are Salim Musah, 21; Kwadwo Owusu, 23; Mohammed Umar Farouk, 20; Owusu Dominic, 31; Clifford Sarpong, 26, and Akwasi Ansere, 49.

Also in police grips are Chisome Eze, 21, Amina Adamu, 26, Fuseini Musah, 27; Aminu Ibrahim, 26; Maxwell Anabilla, 21; Mubarick Alhassan, 27, and Enoch Aabere, 21.

The rest are Isaac Asante, 24; Akwasi Adu, 20; Gideon Moro, 20; Daniel Appiah, 20; Kwabena Anokye, 44; Prince Agyemang, 24; Entsie Dennis, 21, and Edward Boateng, 23.

According to the police, they were able to retrieve some parcels of dried leaves, suspected to be wee, from the suspects and they would use it as exhibits in the case.

“A search conducted at the various narcotic peddling bases led to the retrieval of 21 compressed sellotape parcels of dried leaves, some transparent rubber sachets of dried leaves and some foil wraps of both rock-like substances, all suspected to be narcotic drugs.

“Suspects are detained in cells whilst exhibits are retained for evidential purposes,” the police statement indicated, adding that investigation into the case was still ongoing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi