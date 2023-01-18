24th Edition Of VGMA Calls For Entries

Theresa Ayoade

Charterhouse, organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), is calling for entries for this year’s edition of the awards.

The awards ceremony is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

The organisers said only works released from January 1 to December 31, 2022, would be qualified for submission, as they compete for honours in various categories.

This will give artistes the opportunity for their musical works to be considered for nomination for the 24th edition of the awards scheme. Deadline for submission of entries, according to the awards organisers, is February 12, 2023.

The organisers, however, urged music producers, artiste managers, musicians, composers, industry stakeholders, and the general public to submit their entries for this year’s awards.

Charterhouse announced the introduction of a new field called “Performance Sheet,” which they say would offer applicants the opportunity to share relevant information.

“The purpose is to offer applicants the opportunity to share any relevant information, such as performances, streaming numbers, or an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) that might be useful to the course.

Started in 2000, the VGMA has grown to become the most respected awards scheme and, indeed, one of the most respected on the African continent.

The event happens to be the biggest music festival in Ghana that brings together local and international acts on one platform to entertain music fans.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a Charterhouse Productions event proudly sponsored by Vodafone.