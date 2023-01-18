Stonebwoy’s Foundation Organises Free Cervical Cancer Screening

A scene from the screening exercise. INSET: Stonebwoy

In commemoration of this year’s World Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the Livingstone Foundation has organised a free health screening exercise at Labadi in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The free cervical cancer screening exercise was organised in collaboration with the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Health Directorate and La Polyclinic at La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly on Monday, January 16.

Hundreds of residents of the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality benefited from the free screening exercise that was carried out by qualified health professionals in the country.

The beneficiaries were screened for various cervical cancer disorders and received free medications, hygiene products, and healthy living and nutrition advice.

The activity formed part of the foundation’s plans to ensure that beneficiary residents are abreast of their health conditions, and seek recommended medical treatment based on the results of the screening.

This year, the foundation and its partners seek to end cervical cancer within a few generations as the theme for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: “Get Informed. Get Screened. Get Vaccinated”.

“It’s Cervical Cancer Awareness Month this January,” the director of The Livingstone Foundation and renowned dental surgeon, Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong says. “This is an ideal chance for us and our partners to mobilise our combined efforts and work together to raise awareness about cervical cancer.”

Some beneficiaries of the exercise commended Stonebwoy and the management of The Livingstone Foundation for the exercise and called on other organisations and corporate institutions to follow suit. According to them, many citizens, especially the poor, do not go for regular health check-ups due to the cost involved. They said that offering free health screening and encouraging regular exercise among the underprivileged will prevent many premature death cases.

The Livingstone Foundation is the brainchild of Ghanaian singer and 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy.