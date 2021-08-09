25 Amateur Golfers Battle… For 5 PGA Slots

From Left to Right :Chris Mbii, Manase Agbenene, Prince Agyiri, Samson Assorgbah, Kwadwo Kyei

Twenty-Five Amateur Golfers across golf clubs in the country will be competing for five available Professional Golfers Association (PGA) membership slots, which comes off from August 11-14 at the Damang Golf Course.

The competition is a new initiative by the Professional Golfers Association (PGA), which will purposely enhance further the development of golfers to the professional level, and also achieve PGA’s target of getting over 100 professional golfers in the next two calendar years.

Tournament Director of Ghana PGA, Akwesi Prempeh, believes this competition is a good platform for amateur golfers to showcase their talent and experience acquired so far at the amateur level if indeed they want to become professionals.

“As at the end of filling and entry of participation, Tema County Golf Club top the list with six (6) golfers seeking to turn pros, both Tafo and Royal Golf Club presented five.

“Other clubs are Nsuta with four (4), the host club Damang and Celebrity filed for two each and Achimota had only one in the person of Sampson Assorgbah, completing the list of 25. I believe this will be a good start up to get more golfers so we will do this every year at Damang,” he said.

On the part of qualification, he indicated that +12 score over four days is set as the benchmark qualification standard scratch score (SSS) for all golfers.

However, if more than five golfers play par of +12 score, they will go through ‘Sudden Death’ to further reduce the number to the required five, and if none of the golfers play +12 score or better over the four days, then it means they will try their luck next year.

“When you play plus 12 over course par you will qualify to be a professional golfer. We have just five slots for the golfers to grab but in case of more than five golfers playing +12 then they will go through Sudden Death to decide the final five,” he added.

The competition is part of the PGA’s yearly calendar to get more amateur golfers turning professionals.