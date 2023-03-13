25 Equipped In Heavy-Duty Operations

The 25 graduates in a group photograph with the leadership of RUM, NAHEOG

The Regional Maritime University (RMU) has equipped some 25 trainees to operate heavy-duty equipment in mobile crane and forklift operations.

The trainees were the first batch to graduate under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Regional Maritime University and the National Association for Heavy-duty Operators of Ghana (NAHEOG) to equip individuals with the requisite skills to remain relevant and up-to-date on the job market.

Within six weeks they studied the West and Central Africa Professional certification Programmes with course modules such as operator’s health and safety, dangerous goods competencies in rigging, road safety, and many others.

Speaking on the event themed, “Bridging the gap between industry and academia for standardized training and job creations”, the Director for Education, Ministry of Education, Dr. Bless Dzakadzi, established that in this dire economic situation and uncertainty across the world, there is the need for academia and industry to collaborate and fashion out on how to bridge the gap to improve the employment situation in the country.

RMU Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Jethro Brooks Jnr., in his remarks indicated that the university has embarked on an engagement with the private sector for the provision of Continuous Development Programs (CPD) for their employees.

“We believed that a standardized training and certification program will enhance the equality of our workforce, improve safety standards and promote cross-border mobility of skilled labour” he stressed.

The President of NAHEOG, Dominic Kofi Eyiah, congratulated the first batch of trainees on their achievement and expressed appreciation to RMU for their commitment to the training programme.

“The training you have had within the 6 weeks gives you a competitive advantage as a certified heavy-duty operator to seek job opportunities across the border,” he said.

Mr. Ainoson Joseph Akumanyi and Ivan Bernard Charles Awoonor Konner were awarded the best-graduating students, crane, and mobile forklift respectively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke