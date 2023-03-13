Youth Told To Uphold Culture

Dignitaries at the event

The youth have been called upon to uphold their culture, tradition and even their local cuisine in high esteem.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mumin Issah, made the call at a Ghana Heritage Month programme organized by the Ghana Museum and Monuments Board at the forecourt of Fort Orange in Sekondi.

It was in collaboration with the Second-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES)

He said, “I am entreating the youth to develop a taste for made in Ghana products, particularly, their local food and hold their culture in high esteem wherever they find themselves”.

He added “Be proud of your culture, desist from eating only foreign foods like pizza and eat more local dishes like Fufu, Ampesi, Gari and Akyeke among others.

The Western Regional Director of the Ghana Museums and Monuments Board, Kwesi Essel Blankson said the Fort Orange in Sekondi will soon be renovated and used to tell the true history of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

“We want to create where anyone who will visit the Fort knows exactly what happened during the Trans-Atlantic trade”, he added.

The Chief of Fijai near Sekondi, Nana Barima Ekow Gyesa II, did not agree with the assertion that Europeans are more knowledgeable than Africans.

According to him, if Africans invested in technology, they can produce their own electronic gadgets and other appliances.

“This is because Africans were created equally as the Europeans or the whites. So our lives should not be dependent on the whites. We must take our destiny into our own hands and make good use of our numerous national resources”, he noted.

He entreated the Ghana Museum and Monuments Board to ensure they keep the various tourists sites in the Western Region in good shape to keep attracting tourists so the region could become a tourist hub.

“I want the Ghana Museum board to keep our tourists sites like Fort Orange, Bisa Abrewa Museum and the others in great shape to avoid a situation where local and foreign tourists have to travel to the Central region to visit tourists sites”, he pleaded.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi