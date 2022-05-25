270 Forest Wildlife Guards Pass Out

270 forest guards from the wildlife division of the Forestry Commission of Ghana who have undergone an 18 day military training at the Asutsuare Military Training Camp have successfully passed out this morning at a ceremony held on Wednesday, 25th May, 2022 at the the 64 Infantry Regiment command.

The trainees went through some physical training activities such as weapon handling, dismantling and reassembling of guns, target shooting and Tae-Kwan-Do training defence among others.

Addressing the trainees and staff, Hon. Benito Owusu-Bio, Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Forestry who was the Special Guest of Honour for the occasion, expressed his appreciation on behalf of the Sector Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor and the Forestry Commission for training the guards to such a high level of discipline and physical strength.

He admonished the trained guards to go out to their various stations ready to protect the Forests and the wild animals with the training and discipline they have acquired.

The Hon. Deputy Minister further asked the trained guards to keep training to maintain their aquired skills and strength.

He advised that they use their weapons for the very reason for which they were given to them and that is to protect the forest, the wild animals and themselves and not for any criminal activity.

Touching on goverment’s afforestation agenda, Green Ghana 2022, Hon. Benito seized the opportunity to reiterate and solicit the support of all Ghanaians as the Ministry targets to plant twenty million (20,000,000) tree seedlings on June 10, 2022.

He urged all Ghanaians to participate by planting and nurturing at least a tree for posterity.

Also present at the ceremony was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Mr. John Allotey and other offials from the Commission Ghana.