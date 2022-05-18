29 Fight For Positions In Eastern Regional NPP

Twenty-nine persons have filed their nominations to contest for various positions in the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the close of nominations on Tuesday May 17, 2022.

The aspirants are going through the vetting process on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of balloting for the election scheduled for next week.

Two persons – Jeffrey Konadu Addo, incumbent Regional Secretary and Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, New Juaben North Constituency Chairman are locking horns for the Regional Chairmanship position.

Francis Obeng and Richard Koranteng Twum filed for the 1st Vice Chairmanship position.

Six persons- Ebenezer Lawrence Ayisi, Michael Oteng Adu, Frank Appiah, Nana Oteng Akuffo Akoto, Hormenu Kofi Walter and Paul Amaning have filed to contest for the Regional Second Vice Chairman position.

The Regional Secretary position is being contested by Anthony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Director of National Communications Authority (NCA) and Buckman Akuffo, a Lecturer at Koforidua Technical University.

Nana Sefa Edmund Papin (incumbent), Felix Osafo Marfo and Robert Osei Danso Ofori Attah also filed to contest the Assistant Secretary position.

The incumbent Regional Treasurer, Kumi Larbi Benjamin is being challenged by Opoku Peterson Dacosta.

The Regional Organizer position has three persons -Jerry Osei Opoku, the incumbent Youth Organizer, Opoku Acheampong George and Ahmed Yusif Yonah contesting.

The incumbent Regional Women’s Organizer, Fati Vondolie is being challenged by Mercy Ano Darkoh, Headmistress of Mount Sinai SHS.

The regional youth organizer position is keenly being contested by six aspirants- Adamu Musah Raha, Wuttoh Agoku Asante Isaac, Alfred Believe Awatsi, Aaron Donkor, Nana Afari Kwagyire Aggrey and Baffuor Agyemang Sarkodie.

Hussein Mohammed Fadilu is the only aspirant for the Regional Nasara Coordinator position.

Kwame Appiah Kodua, who was in charge of the filing process told the media on Tuesday that all the aspirants will be vetted on Wednesday and Thursday and when cleared, balloting will be done ahead of the election scheduled for next week.

– BY Daniel Bampoe