3 Arrested for Attempting to Sell Dead Body at Agavedzi

The suspects

Luck ran out on three persons who tried to sell a dead body at Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region last Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The trio who were picked up by the Volta Regional Police Command are alleged to have killed 30-year-old Albert Anyidoho before attempting to sell the body.

Confirming the incident, the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, DSP Effia Tenge said the three suspects; Kalefe Korku age 42, Afedo Kpotor age 21 and Ametoke Sitsofe age 27 were arrested at about 11:30pm.

She narrated that the three suspects initially sought the assistance of a fetish priest at Agbozume in the same Municipality to get a buyer for a dead body that they had in their possession.

But the Police was informed of the transaction and in order to apprehend the suspects, the Police feigned interest in the deal and negotiated to buy the dead body at Ghc7000.00.

The deal was then set up and the buyer agreed to meet the suspects at Agavedzi near the lagoon to receive the dead body. On the night of the transaction the suspects got alarmed upon seeing the police and abandoned the dead body and fled.

The Police however pursued and arrested the three suspects in their various houses at Agavedzi, Agbozume and Adina.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy, while the suspects are in custody, assisting with investigations.

They are likely to appear before a court on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)