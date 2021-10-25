3 Arrested for Faking Kidnapping InTakoradi

Barely two months after a woman faked her pregnancy and kidnapping in Takoradi in the Western Regional capital, three persons have also found themselves at the wrong side of the law over similar offence.

The three suspects, Joana Krah, aged 29; Susana Awortwe, aged 27 and Francis Eshun, aged 27 are languishing in the custody of the Takoradi Divisional Police Command for staging a kidnap and demanding a ransom of GHC5000.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs, Joana Krah, conspired with the two other suspects and feigned her kidnapping on Friday October 22, 2021.

A call was placed to Joana’s adopted father and demanded a ransom of GHC5,000.

Shockingly, on Saturday October 23, 2021 Joana rushed to the police station to confess that she was only kidding with her father that she was kidnapped after she got hint that her adopted father had lodged a complaint with the police and extensive search was underway.

However, police further investigation led to the arrest of the two other suspects for their complicity.

Meanwhile, the three suspects would be processed for court today Monday October 25, 2021.

Police therefore cautioned the public once again to desist from faking kidnapping for monetary gain since it is a criminal act and such perpetrators will be dealt with according to the laws of the state.

By Vincent Kubi