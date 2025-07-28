3 Arrested For Illegal Hunting

Three persons who were caught illegally hunting in the Ankasa Forest Reserve in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have been arrested.

The three allegedly defied an order not to hunt in the Forest Reserve.

Their names were given as Frank Odame, Abraham Kwasi Sikapa, and George Avi.

The suspects were arrested by the Resource Guards at the Dadwen Range Camp of the forest.

Three unlicensed shotguns, 18 live cartridges, seven flashlights, and cutlasses were retrieved from the suspects.

They were subsequently been handed over to the police for prosecution.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi