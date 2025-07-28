Machete-Wielding Galamsey Suspects Clash With Police

Suspects in police custody

Twenty-seven (27) suspects have been arrested in a police operation at Ankaase Gyadam near Asamang Tamfoe in the Eastern Region after allegedly attacking officers with machetes and other dangerous weapons. The suspects were engaged in illegal mining activities, commonly known as galamsey, at multiple sites in the area.

Police seized equipment such as 11 excavators, 1 bulldozer, 1 pick loader, water pumping machines, mining tools, 3 saloon cars, 1 Mitsubishi pickup truck, and 1 pump-action shotgun.

The operation, conducted on Friday, July 25, 2025, was part of the continued nationwide effort to combat galamsey activities that pose a threat to the country’s environment and natural resources.

Police sources indicate that the suspects were caught in the act of illegal mining at various locations in the vicinity. Nevertheless, the operation faced some opposition. Certain people allegedly tried to hinder the arrests, assaulting officers with machetes and various weapons.

The police, demonstrating professionalism and restraint, detained the assailants without causing harm to any law enforcement officer. Alongside the arrests, authorities confiscated a considerable stockpile of tools thought to be utilised in unlawful mining activities.

All evidence is presently maintained in safe custody as part of the continuing inquiry. The individuals in question are under police detention and are cooperating with ongoing investigations. Officials have stressed their dedication to eliminating illegal mining, especially in areas where these operations are escalating despite government alerts.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke