3 Chinese Arrested For Killing Ghanaian At Mining Site

Three Chinese are languishing in the cells of the Western Regional Police Command for allegedly gunning down a man at a mining site at Bonsa in the Western Region.

The suspects– Wen Jianhua, Yu Shuhui alias Eli and Zhou Daquan allegedly committed the heinous crime on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The body of the miner has since been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“In line with our standard operating procedure and respect for Ghanaian tradition, the name of the deceased victim has been withheld until his family is duly informed of his demise,” police said in a statement.

A search conducted at the residence of the suspects led to the retrieval of the murder weapon.

Investigations have been launched and the police say the suspects will be arraigned before court to face justice.

By Vincent Kubi