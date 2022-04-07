3 Grabbed Over Asunafo Shooting

The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested three suspects following the disturbance at Akyem Asunafo in Atiwa West District.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting the investigation.

The Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident, explained that steps are underway to identify and arrest more suspects, adding that there is police presence in the community to maintain law and order.

Following the disturbances, the Atiwa West District Security Council (DISEC) has impounded the excavators being used by a group of miners, who claim to be engaging in community mining, for them to produce legitimate documents permitting them to mine in the Asunafo community.

During the incident, one person was shot dead, while eight (8) others sustained gunshot and cutlass wounds.

Initial reports indicated that the residents were resisting illegal mining in the community and hence stormed a mining site, where two excavators were operating under the guise of community mining.

This led to clashes between the miners and the rampaging community members, leading to gunshots, which nine (9) residents sustained injuries and were rushed to Engresi Government Hospital, but one was pronounced dead on arrival.

