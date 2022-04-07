Stars Ready For Remedi Praise 2022

Getty Oduro of Getty & Friends

Gospel artistes, Empress Gifty, Luigi McLean, Jayana, Getty & Friends, Kofi Owusu Peprah, are among selected gospel acts invited to perform at the second edition of an annual gospel event dubbed “Remedi Praise.”

The event, organised by Remedi Entertainment, would take place this Sunday at the ICGC Prayer Temple, Agbogba, at exactly 4pm.

It is aimed at giving praise to the Most High God for his mercies and kindness.

The organisers have promised gospel music fans lots of surprises on the night, adding that the presence of God will definitely be felt at the concert, come Sunday.

They, therefore, encouraged patrons to throng to the venue to share in the unlimited blessings of the night.

The event according to the organisers will be used to raise funds to support the poor and the needy in society.