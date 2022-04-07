Ahanta West Aspiring NPP Chair Seeks Unity

Kwesi Asobenyah Buah, aspiring Constituency NPP Chairman of Ahanta West

KWESI ASOBENYAH Buah, an aspiring constituency chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ahanta West, has made it clear that the party’s determination to break the eight-year-governance cycle is doable if members of the NPP remain united.

He added that the NPP deserves to stay in power beyond 2024 to consolidate the gains of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in an interview, the Ahanta West Constituency NPP Chairman aspirant remarked, “The NPP need to be a more formidable and united party, poised to break the eight-year-cycle record.”

He insisted that the NPP’s 2024 victory will depend on the actions of constituency and regional executives, hence the need for the party’s leadership at the various levels to strive for unity.

He said as a traditional NPP seat, posterity would not spare the party if strenuous efforts are not made to retain the Ahanta West seat in the next general elections.

He assured members, supporters and sympathisers of the party that he has a proven track record, and has what it takes to retain the Ahanta West seat for the ruling party.

“I am confident that with the team that I have put in place, and with the kind of work and action plans that we have put in place, I shall surely become the next constituency chairman of Ahanta West NPP,” he pointed out.

He, therefore, appealed to the Ahanta West delegates in the party’s upcoming constituency elections to vote massively for the betterment of the party in the area.

He appealed to all those who want to contest for various positions in the party in the constituency to run a clean campaign, devoid of insults and personal attacks.

“All hands ought to be on deck, devoid of factionalism, backbiting, and personal attack to enable the party fulfils its ‘Breaking the Eight’ agenda.”

Kwesi Asobenyah Buah holds Masters of Arts degree in Population and Health from University of Cape Coast and Bachelor of Public Health from University of Ghana.

He started serving the NPP as a polling agent when he was 18 years, immediately after his senior high school education in 1996.

In 1999 he became the youngest polling station chairman in Ahanta West. He became the Constituency Youth Organiser in 2005.

He continued to serve as the Constituency Secretary from 2013 to date. In 2017, he was appointed as a member of the Ahanta West Assembly.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Ahanta West