3 Grabbed With Pump Action Gun

THREE SUSPECTS have been arrested for possessing a pump action gun without authority in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The trio include Nasir Mohammed, 25; Mohammed Bashir, 25; and Abubakar Tajndeen, 26.

The suspects had concealed the pump action gun in the boot of a car when they were arrested at a police checkpoint last Saturday.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe was present when the suspects were nabbed.

A Manhyia Divisional Police report, confirming the arrest, said the suspects have been detained to assist in investigations.

It said, “On 26/07/25 around 2045hrs, the three suspects were brought to the station with one pump action gun.”

It was reported that “on same date around 2020hrs at Airport roundabout snap check point, suspects were onboard a Hyundai Tucson X35 driven by suspect Bashir.

“They got to the said check point and under the supervision of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, a thorough search in the said vehicle revealed the pump action gun in the boot of the vehicle.”

The trio, the police said, “were arrested and brought to the station. Meanwhile, suspects are detained while the weapon retained and vehicle impounded for further action”.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the suspects comes at a time when some faceless people have shot and killed two people in Kumasi.

The police, however, have not confirmed whether the three suspects have a hand in the recent shootings in Kumasi.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi