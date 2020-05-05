3 Groups Donate To Covid-19 Fund

The Ghana Association of Forex Bureaus, yesterday, joined the list of organizations that had donated to the Covid-19 Trust Fund.

The fund was set up by President Akufo-Addo to receive and manage donations to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) which has recorded over 2000 infections in Ghana.

Its board is chaired by the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

At a short ceremony at the Jubilee House yesterday, immediate past President of the Association of Forex Bureau, Dr. Kwesi Gyabaa, presented an amount of GH₵50, 000 on behalf of the group.

It was followed by another donation of an amount of GH₵10,000 by the Women International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) from its President, Jemilat Mahamah, and another GH₵50,000 by Dannex Ayrton Starwin, whose chairman, Nick Amateyefio made the presentation.

Chairperson of the Board of Covid-19 Trust Fund, Sophia Akuffo, thanked the donors for their support with a promise to put their monies to efficient and judicious use.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent